LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 66% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005239 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $179,029.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 66% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

