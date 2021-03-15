loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $20.59 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

