loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $20.59 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

