loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

LDI stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.