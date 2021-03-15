loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

LDI stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

