LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives $6.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.