Little House Capital LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

UBER stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

