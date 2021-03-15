Little House Capital LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.09 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.