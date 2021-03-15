Little House Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,919 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.