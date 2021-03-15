Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.99 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Linear has a market cap of $239.18 million and $16.99 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00048503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00659732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035440 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,077,834 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

