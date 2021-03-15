Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.53

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.53 and last traded at $124.80, with a volume of 10342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.