Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

