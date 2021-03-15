Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target Raised to $20.50

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.