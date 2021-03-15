Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $789,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $198.40 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.79.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,522 shares of company stock valued at $178,285,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.