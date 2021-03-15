Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,153 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $346.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.51 and its 200-day moving average is $415.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,564 shares of company stock worth $177,002,273 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

