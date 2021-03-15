Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CAO Buys $106,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.94 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

