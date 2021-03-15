Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,235. The stock has a market cap of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

