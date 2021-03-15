LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.56 ($158.31).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.49.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

