LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $118.18 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $118.18 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00453901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00096814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.08 or 0.00557733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

