Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $31,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

Shares of ALGN opened at $536.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.