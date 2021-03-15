Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 137,563 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

