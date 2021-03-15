Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 127,144 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Lennox International worth $36,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LII opened at $297.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.29. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,816 shares of company stock valued at $805,041. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

