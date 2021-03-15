Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce sales of $110.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $451.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $709,919.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,967.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $5,580,116. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

