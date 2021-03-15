Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

