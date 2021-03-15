Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LABP) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
LABP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $13.44 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $16.99.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
