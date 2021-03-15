Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at $15,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

