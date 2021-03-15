Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 2,378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LLKKF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 1,191,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,004. Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

