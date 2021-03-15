La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.