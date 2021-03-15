La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $156.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

