L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. L Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.73.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

