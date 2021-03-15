Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stake Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KURA opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

