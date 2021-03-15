Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 962,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 11th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

