KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.05 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00008312 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $373.03 million and $15.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00048595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00663742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026502 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035458 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

