K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

Shares of SDF opened at €9.16 ($10.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

