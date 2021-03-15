Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,049,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

