Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

