Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $73.54 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.