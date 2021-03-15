Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,554 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 133,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UGI by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $40.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

