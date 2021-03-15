Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.37% of Koppers worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP opened at $37.27 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.