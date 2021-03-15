Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.17 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $61.17 million and $3.06 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

