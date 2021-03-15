Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.