Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

