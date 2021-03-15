Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $84.90 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $99.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

