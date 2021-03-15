Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 38033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

