Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

