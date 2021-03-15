Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 11th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.8 days.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

