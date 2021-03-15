KeyCorp Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $19.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.88 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

