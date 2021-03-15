Kepos Capital LP Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $386.37 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

