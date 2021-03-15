Kepos Capital LP Invests $772,000 in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Porch Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

