Kepos Capital LP Invests $3.11 Million in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of FTIV opened at $10.97 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.44.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.