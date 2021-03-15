Kepos Capital LP Increases Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $169.91 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $170.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

