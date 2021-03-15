Kepos Capital LP Has $426,000 Stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TransEnterix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

